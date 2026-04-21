Nine Us Aircraft Arrive In Pakistan Ahead Of Jd Vance Visit To Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – A large-scale movement of US government aircraft has been recorded arriving in Pakistan ahead of the anticipated visit of US Vice President JD Vance, according to flight tracking data and operational logs.

Source said nine US government aircraft of US Air Mobility Command, operating under “RCH” (Reach) callsigns, have landed at PAF Base Nur Khan, carrying high-level logistics support equipment.

The aircraft convoy is reported to be transporting a range of mission-critical assets, including White House communications systems, Presidential motorcade vehicles and transport units, and Additional operational and support equipment.

Most of flights originated from Joint Base Andrews in the US, a key base used for executive and government transport operations. Several aircraft were also routed through Ramstein Air Base in Germany, where some cargo transfers and aircraft swaps reportedly took place before continuing toward Pakistan.

Flight data shows coordinated multi-leg operation spanning April 16 to April 20, 2026, involving intermediate fuel and logistics stops at major international air bases including Spangdahlem Air Base and Al Udeid Air Base.

One of the aircraft sequences reportedly involved an in-transit swap at Ramstein Air Base, where cargo was transferred between aircraft before proceeding to Pakistan, indicating a tightly managed logistical operation.

The coordinated arrival of multiple aircraft carrying communications gear, vehicles, and support infrastructure is widely interpreted as part of standard advance preparations for high-level diplomatic travel, ensuring secure communications and transport readiness upon arrival.

US Vice President JD Vance is expected to visit Islamabad for talks involving Iran, aimed at reaching a potential agreement to end the ongoing conflict, according to a report. The discussions come as 2-week ceasefire approaches its expiry, with US President Donald Trump reportedly open to extending it if progress is made, though a full deal is considered unlikely before the deadline.

The conflict escalated after US-Israeli strikes on Tehran in February, followed by Iranian retaliation, with a ceasefire later brokered through Pakistan’s mediation in April.