US-Iran talks: Offices in Islamabad Red Zone to remain closed tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – In view of the second round of Iran–US talks, all movement in Islamabad’s Red Zone has been completely suspended.

According to the Islamabad administration, entry into the Red Zone, along with the closure of schools and offices, was initially imposed until April 21. However, the restriction has now been extended for one more day, with the possibility of further extension.

For security reasons, all private and government schools and offices in the Red Zone remain closed, while employees have been instructed to work from home.

Separately, the Cabinet Division has also extended the work-from-home arrangement by another day and directed staff to continue remote working on April 22.

The notification further instructs employees to remain in Islamabad and ensure their availability on short notice if required, with formal attendance orders to be issued later.