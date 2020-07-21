Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet in Karachi today for Zilhajj moon
11:17 AM | 21 Jul, 2020
Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet in Karachi today for Zilhajj moon
KARACHI - The meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will be held in Karachi today (Tuesday) for sighting of Zilhaj moon.

The meetings of zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees will also be held at their respective headquarters for collecting evidences in respect of sighting if Zilhaj moon or otherwise.

