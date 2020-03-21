'We shall succeed...Insha'Allah': Gen Bajwa asks every citizen to help Pakistan win fight against coronavirus

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Saturday directed the Pakistan Army for stepping up its assistance to civil administration for containment of a novel coronavirus in the country, that has turned into a pandemic crisis.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the directives has been issued as follow up of National Coordination Committee meeting on March 20, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Army chief's meeting with the prime minister.

"Protecting oneself is foundation for community and nation's collective protection against pandemic. Every precautionary measure counts.

"Let's be a responsible citizen at individual level first and in turn assist authorities for safety and protection at collective level. Every Pakistani must follow guidelines given by the government and health departments to make ongoing national effort a success. Nothing can defeat a responsible and determined nation, as displayed by China. Pakistan Army being part of national effort shall serve and protect the nation as a sacred duty," the ISPR statement said.

"We shall succeed by being self disciplined, cooperating, reinforcing each other and thereby synergising various efforts, Insha'Allah," it quoted Gen Bajwa as saying.

Pakistan has the highest number of coronavirus cases in South Asia, a total of 730 till Saturday night, according to government data.

On March 18 (Wednesday), authorities confirmed the country's first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known. Third death was reported yesterday (March 21) in the biggest city Karachi, capital of Sindh province which has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country.