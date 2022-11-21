PAKvENG – Hasan Ali reacts after being ruled out of Test series against England
LAHORE – Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali Monday vowed to work hard to secure place in the team after being ruled out of the squad announced for upcoming three-match home series against England.
Taking to Twitter, Ali wrote: “Congratulations to all my teams mates who got selected for the England Test series. InshAllah I will work hard in the ongoing domestic season and earn my place back in the National Team”.
Earlier in the day, PCB Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim announced 18-member squad for the Test series.
Congratulations to all my teams mates who got selected for the England Test series. InshAllah I will work hard in the ongoing domestic season and earn my place back in the National Team 🇵🇰❤️#PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/q7KaISCwle— Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) November 21, 2022
Former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed was recalled in the team while ace speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi has been left out of the 18-member squad in wake of a knee injury during the T20 World Cup 2022 final against England. He also underwent appendectomy, to remove an infected appendix on Sunday.
Squad
Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Zahid Mehmood.
