Watch - Reporter asks Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane to hold hands

Lollywood stars Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane recently showed up for a Tich Button media briefing with the rest of the team in Lahore. The session was going well with journalists asking relevant questions about the film and production.

One reporter decided to cross a line and asked the couple to hold hands and confirm their relationship status. The reporter introduced himself and asked, “I want to ask a question about your lives — this film is Tich Button, is this button coming apart or is it tich [intact]?”

The Mere Humsafar actor was quick to respond with a generalised answer. “It is tich, this is Tich Button, our family is also tich, our Punjab is also tich and [so are] however many families that are watching, can derive value out of it and relate to it. Our entire Tich Button team is tich,” he said.

Instead of taking the hint upon receiving a very clearly dodged answer, the reporter then had the audacity to say, “Can you two join hands so we know…” Saeed in good humour lightly dismissed him by saying his name, “Thakur saab…” repeatedly until he stopped talking. The team laughed it off on stage and curtailed their discomfort, moving past it but that doesn’t make any of it okay.

For the unversed, Tich Button marks Urwa Hocane's debut as a producer. The film features A-list actors Feroze Khan, Farhan Saeed, Iman Aly and Sonya Hussyn in key roles.