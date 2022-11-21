Watch - Reporter asks Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane to hold hands
Share
Lollywood stars Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane recently showed up for a Tich Button media briefing with the rest of the team in Lahore. The session was going well with journalists asking relevant questions about the film and production.
One reporter decided to cross a line and asked the couple to hold hands and confirm their relationship status. The reporter introduced himself and asked, “I want to ask a question about your lives — this film is Tich Button, is this button coming apart or is it tich [intact]?”
The Mere Humsafar actor was quick to respond with a generalised answer. “It is tich, this is Tich Button, our family is also tich, our Punjab is also tich and [so are] however many families that are watching, can derive value out of it and relate to it. Our entire Tich Button team is tich,” he said.
Instead of taking the hint upon receiving a very clearly dodged answer, the reporter then had the audacity to say, “Can you two join hands so we know…” Saeed in good humour lightly dismissed him by saying his name, “Thakur saab…” repeatedly until he stopped talking. The team laughed it off on stage and curtailed their discomfort, moving past it but that doesn’t make any of it okay.
For the unversed, Tich Button marks Urwa Hocane's debut as a producer. The film features A-list actors Feroze Khan, Farhan Saeed, Iman Aly and Sonya Hussyn in key roles.
Tich Button's new song featuring Urwa and Farhan ... 08:51 PM | 20 Nov, 2022
Ahead of Lollywood diva Urwa Hocane's directorial debut, Tich Button, social media users have been exhilarated by the ...
-
- Dar orders probe into leak of Army Chief General Bajwa’s family tax ...03:32 PM | 21 Nov, 2022
-
- PAKvENG – Hasan Ali reacts after being ruled out of Test series ...02:46 PM | 21 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza02:30 PM | 21 Nov, 2022
-
-
- Shehnaaz Gill has a message for her Pakistani Punjabi fans (VIDEO)12:25 PM | 21 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022