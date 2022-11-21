Zaviyar Naumaan gets sweet birthday wishes from family
03:56 PM | 21 Nov, 2022
Zaviyar Naumaan gets sweet birthday wishes from family
Source: Zaviyar Naumaan (Instagram)
Nauman Ijaz frequently writes affectionate messages on social media for his wife and children and this time around, he penned the sweetest message for his eldest son Zaviyar.

Zaviyar Ejaz aka the handsome rising star is celebrating his birthday and has been getting the most heartwarming wish from his parents, Naumaan and Rabia.

'Darling zavi. Be a good person but don't waste time to prove it and please don't grow up because it's a trap....be the way u were. Happy birthday zaviyaar. Love u unconditionally, wrote the Raqeeb Se actor.

Moreover, Zaviyar’s mom Rabia also shared some old memories with her eldest son as she wished him on his birthday:

'Happy Birthday my Zavo! Always follow your dreams my sunshine ????', she captioned.

Naumaan Ijaz reveals why he initially considered ... 08:51 PM | 26 Mar, 2022

Pakistani superstar and veteran actor Naumaan Ijaz has won numerous awards and has been praised for his stellar ...

