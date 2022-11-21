Zaviyar Naumaan gets sweet birthday wishes from family
Nauman Ijaz frequently writes affectionate messages on social media for his wife and children and this time around, he penned the sweetest message for his eldest son Zaviyar.
Zaviyar Ejaz aka the handsome rising star is celebrating his birthday and has been getting the most heartwarming wish from his parents, Naumaan and Rabia.
'Darling zavi. Be a good person but don't waste time to prove it and please don't grow up because it's a trap....be the way u were. Happy birthday zaviyaar. Love u unconditionally, wrote the Raqeeb Se actor.
View this post on Instagram
Moreover, Zaviyar’s mom Rabia also shared some old memories with her eldest son as she wished him on his birthday:
'Happy Birthday my Zavo! Always follow your dreams my sunshine ????', she captioned.
View this post on Instagram
