Sindh govt to form JIT on judicial commission’s recommendations in Mir Raza case

KARACHI – The Sindh government has decided to establish a joint investigation team (JIT) in the Mir Raza case in light of the recommendations made by a judicial commission. The notification for the formation of the team is expected to be issued within 24 hours.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah held a meeting with members of the cabinet’s subcommittee formed to review the case.

The subcommittee comprises provincial ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar and Saeed Ghani, along with Sindh Advocate General Jawad Dero.

During the meeting, the committee members briefed the chief minister on their detailed review of the judicial commission’s recommendations, including progress made during the first review meeting on the report.

The briefing revealed that preliminary recommendations had been formulated during the review meeting and subsequently presented to the chief minister for consideration.

In addition to establishing a JIT, the provincial government has decided to constitute a separate inquiry team to identify negligence and lapses by the teams that initially investigated the case.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed the committee to ensure the full implementation of all its recommendations. He reiterated that the provincial government would act on the recommendations put forward by the judicial commission.