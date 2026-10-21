Karachi records another hot day as temperature reaches 38.5°C

KARACHI – Karachi continued to experience intense heat on Wednesday as northeasterly and northwesterly winds prevailed across the city. Despite low humidity levels, the maximum temperature reached 38.5 degrees Celsius, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The Met Office said hot and dry weather conditions persisted in the city, with strong sunshine and weak sea breezes contributing to the heat, particularly during the afternoon. Northeasterly and northwesterly winds blew for most of the day.

According to the department, Karachi’s maximum temperature remained at 38.5°C for the second consecutive day, while the relative humidity level stood at 17 per cent.

Hot and Dry Weather Expected to Continue

The PMD’s Early Warning Centre has forecast that hot and dry conditions will persist in Karachi over the next three days.

Winds are expected to blow from the northeast and northwest, alongside sea breezes. However, the department said the low humidity during daytime hours was unlikely to create heatwave-like conditions.

Temperatures Soar in Rural Sindh

Several districts in rural Sindh also experienced intense heat on Wednesday.

The maximum temperature reached 41°C in Mithi, while Shaheed Benazirabad recorded 40°C, according to the weather report.