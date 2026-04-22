itel Energy Successfully Concludes Landmark Showcase as Diamond Sponsor at Lahore Solar Expo 2026, Marking a Major Milestone for Renewable Technology in Pakistan

LAHORE – itel Energy has successfully concluded its showcase as a Diamond Sponsor at the Lahore Solar Expo 2026, marking a landmark achievement for renewable technology in the country.

Moving beyond a traditional hardware display, itel Energy utilised this premier platform to unveil a visionary commitment: we are not just delivering products; we are empowering Pakistan’s lighting future.

The three-day exhibition drew exceptional crowds of industry professionals and technology enthusiasts eager to experience the brand’s latest innovations. The showcase boldly highlighted a suite of technologies designed to elevate the nation’s economic and environmental resilience, perfectly aligning the brand’s trajectory with the nation’s future.

Intelligent Inverters Powered by AI

A central highlight of the expo was the highly anticipated AI-optimised Sparta Series hybrid inverter. This revolutionary product utilises SmartGo AI, the nation’s first AI-integrated system that actively monitors cloud scheduling and advanced weather forecasts. By predicting cloudy or rainy days, the AI feature automatically adjusts battery priority to ensure homes remain fully powered without manual intervention, redefining energy intelligence for the modern consumer.

Uncompromising Quality: The Power Series and C&I Solutions

itel Energy also redefined both portable and large-scale power independence. The celebrated Power Series captivated attendees by merging mobility with industrial-grade performance. Delivering on the promise of uncompromising quality, these portable solutions are built with 100% Grade A LiFePo4 cells, guaranteeing a stable 10-year lifespan for maximum reliability.

Furthermore, the brand demonstrated its profound capacity to support the nation’s industrial backbone through its robust Commercial & Industrial solutions. Starring the scalable IPX-51314SPT battery system, this cutting-edge C&I technology allows businesses to seamlessly expand their backup power up to a massive 768kWh, ensuring uninterrupted operations for enterprises across the country.

Powering the Nation’s Promise

“Our ‘Power Up Pakistan’ mission is not only about technology; it is also about providing peace of mind,” noted Eason Duan, Vice-President of itel Energy. By equipping families and industries with world-class, intelligent solutions, itel Energy is cementing its role as a crucial enabler of a greener, sustainable tomorrow. The expo may have concluded, but the mission to illuminate Pakistan’s future burns brighter than ever.