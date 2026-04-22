Lahore to Islamabad, Rawalpindi public transport partially suspended

LAHORE – Public transport services from Lahore to Islamabad and Rawalpindi remain partially suspended, causing significant inconvenience for passengers.

According to transport operators, all buses traveling via the motorway to Islamabad are currently parked at depots and are not being allowed to depart.

Buses traveling along the GT Road are able to reach Rawalpindi, but are restricted from entering the city fully. Passengers are being dropped off at “26 Number” point, after which they must rely on alternate means to reach their destinations.

Operators have stated that the direct bus service to Islamabad will remain suspended until all routes are fully restored.

The closure of city-level transport in Islamabad has further compounded difficulties for commuters.

The development comes amid heightened security in the twin cities amid potential arrival of foreign delegations.

In Red Zone, all offices of government will observe Work From Home on Wednesday, 22nd April 2026.

All officers and staff are directed to remain available and report to the office on short notice if required, Citizens are advised to plan their visits accordingly, the deputy commissioner said in a tweet.