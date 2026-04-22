Pm Shehbaz Hails Trump For Extending Iran Ceasefire As Pakistan Continues Mediation Efforts

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked US President Donald Trump after Washington agreed to extend ceasefire with Iran, halting threat of renewed military escalation, at least for this week.

In a message, PM Sharif, both personally and on behalf of Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir, deeply thankful to President Trump for accepting Pakistan’s request to extend the ceasefire. The move, according to the premier, is aimed at keeping diplomatic channels alive and preventing a dangerous return to full-scale conflict.

Sharif stressed that Pakistan, relying on “trust and confidence,” will continue what he described as sincere efforts to support a negotiated settlement to the ongoing regional crisis. He also expressed hope that both conflicting sides will maintain the ceasefire and move constructively toward peace talks.

He further revealed optimism that the second round of negotiations scheduled in Islamabad could pave the way toward a comprehensive peace agreement—one intended to bring lasting and permanent closure to the conflict.

US President Donald Trump confirmed a dramatic shift in Washington’s stance, announcing a temporary pause in military escalation against Iran. In a late-night announcement between Tuesday and Wednesday, Trump extended the ceasefire and postponed a previously set deadline that had required Tehran to reach a deal or face renewed hostilities.

POTUS had earlier threatened to continue bombardment if Iran failed to comply. However, in a surprise reversal, he has now granted additional time, effectively delaying what could have been a major escalation in the region.

Trump did not specify the duration of the newly extended ceasefire, instead stating that Iran must present a “unified proposal” aimed at ending the conflict. Until then, the pause in hostilities will remain in effect.

He said the decision followed request from Pakistan’s leadership, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, who urged Washington to halt strikes until Iran’s leadership could present a coherent proposal. He further added that he had directed the US military to maintain the blockade and remain in full readiness, signaling that while active strikes are paused, military preparedness remains at maximum alert.

This marks second time in just two weeks that President Trump has stepped back from threats of escalation, fueling speculation that Washington may be increasingly inclined toward a negotiated resolution rather than full-scale military confrontation.