‘Saving Face Now’: Trump says Iran hiding ‘true intent’, secretly seeks Open Strait of Hormuz amid crisis

ISLAMABAD – US President Donald Trump said Iran is publicly supporting the closure of Strait of Hormuz mainly to “save face,” while allegedly concealing its real intention of wanting the key shipping route to remain open amid mounting economic pressure. He argued that Tehran is suffering heavy financial losses due to the situation and suggested its public stance does not match private signals.

Trump also warned that a broader dispute could further strain already fragile US–Iran ties, saying that any move to reverse the blockade could jeopardize the possibility of a future deal. He linked the tensions to wider diplomatic efforts, including a temporary ceasefire extension and ongoing behind-the-scenes negotiations involving regional actors. He portrayed Iran as facing deep economic stress, claiming its state institutions are under financial strain and struggling to function as the standoff over the strategic waterway continues. Trump made a series of explosive claims on Truth Social regarding Iran, asserting that Iran does not truly want the Strait of Hormuz closed, despite public messaging suggesting otherwise. According to him, Tehran is only supporting closure “to save face,” while privately preferring the vital shipping route to remain open due to the massive revenue it generates. He claimed Iran is losing around $500 million per day as a result of the situation.

He further said that individuals had approached him days earlier saying Iran was seeking to reopen the Strait immediately, but he dismissed this as a contradictory stance driven by political optics. Trump argued that Iran’s real position is being hidden behind public statements influenced by domestic pressure.

POTUS said that reopening the Strait under current conditions could make any future agreement with Iran impossible. He escalated his rhetoric further by suggesting that a deal would not be achievable “unless we blow up the rest of their country, their leaders included,” a remark that sharply intensified the tone of the dispute.

Trump announced that the US extended its ceasefire arrangement with Iran to allow additional time for Tehran to prepare what he called a “unified proposal.” He linked this diplomatic opening to a request involving Pakistani officials, noting that Pakistan previously hosted US-Iran talks on April 11–12 after helping broker a two-week ceasefire agreement that began on April 8.