Security forces foil two terrorists attacks in Quetta

QUETTA – The Balochistan government confirmed that two attempted terrorist attacks in Quetta were successfully foiled, preventing major loss of life and property.

Babar Yousafzai, the Balochistan Assistant Interior Minister, said law enforcement agencies, including the Frontier Corps (FC) and police, responded promptly after receiving intelligence about the terrorists’ presence.

During their escape, the attackers opened fire, injuring five civilians. The injured are receiving medical treatment at Quetta Civil Hospital.

Yousafzai stated that the terrorists, linked to external anti-Pakistan networks, are targeting innocent Baloch citizens for their own malicious agendas.

He assured that all security forces remain on high alert and that peace prevails across Balochistan.

The provincial government called on citizens and the media to avoid spreading unverified news and reaffirmed that law enforcement agencies are always ready to serve and protect the public.