Tarar exposes Pulwama incident, calls India ‘terrorism promoter’

ISLAMABAD – Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar on Thursday called Indian “terrorism promoter” saying the Pulwama incident was a false flag operation orchestrated by India to target Pakistan.

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Speaking at a press conference, Tarar said India’s habit of blaming Pakistan for its own failures continues, noting that even after a year, India has not presented any credible evidence.

Tarar stated that India’s actions posed serious threats to regional development and prosperity, adding that Pakistan reserved the right to respond to violations of the Indus Waters Treaty.

He emphasized that Pakistan had offered India an opportunity to conduct investigations following the Pulwama incident, highlighting that the attack occurring under security surveillance was a source of embarrassment for India.

The minister said the FIR for the Pulwama incident was registered within 10 minutes, indicating that the report had been pre-prepared.

He accused India of manipulating terrorism incidents as internal matters while presenting them externally, calling the Pulwama event a politically motivated operation aimed at advancing India’s interests.

Tarar further criticized Indian media for promoting unsubstantiated narratives and said international media, Indian civil society, politicians, and think tanks have also raised serious questions about the Pulwama incident.

He reiterated that Pakistan’s successful counter-terrorism operations demonstrate its resolve to protect sovereignty, dignity, and security, warning that any provocation from India will be met decisively.