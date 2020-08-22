New gas assets discovered in Ghotki

10:47 AM | 22 Aug, 2020
New gas assets discovered in Ghotki
GHOTKI - New gas reserves have been discovered in Ghotki district.

According to a statement issued by Mari Petroleum Company, it was the sixth consecutive gas discovery by the company in the area. 

According to preliminary results, the well, drilled down to a depth of 1,250 metres, produces 3.1 million standard cubic feet gas per day.

The new discovery of the gas reserve will help to meet the country’s gas demand.

