New gas assets discovered in Ghotki
10:47 AM | 22 Aug, 2020
GHOTKI - New gas reserves have been discovered in Ghotki district.
According to a statement issued by Mari Petroleum Company, it was the sixth consecutive gas discovery by the company in the area.
According to preliminary results, the well, drilled down to a depth of 1,250 metres, produces 3.1 million standard cubic feet gas per day.
The new discovery of the gas reserve will help to meet the country’s gas demand.
