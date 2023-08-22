BISE Gujranwala 9th Class Result 2023 – Check Results Here

LAHORE – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Gujranwala has announced the results for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part I 2023.

The candidates can check the results here https://www.bisegrw.edu.pk/

Gujranwala Board Class 9 Result 2023

How to check BISE Gujranwala Class 9 Result 2023 through SMS?

Students can also get their results by sending their roll numbers in a text message to 800299.

Several boards in Punjab including Multan, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal boards will announce the results of SSC (9th Class), Annual Examination 2023 results today.

The results can also be checked manually through the official gazettes that will be published by all boards soon.