Indians remembering Two-Nation Theory after citizenship law, says Firdous Ashiq Awan

SIALKOT - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said the Two-Nation Theory of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had won in India and now Indians were remembering the heroes of the theory.

Addressing a press conference in Kubbay Chak here, she said Indian PM Narendra Modi tried to impose the Indian Citizenship Law due to which Indians were protesting on roads against Modi’s extremism.

The SAPM said that Modi’s Hindutava had miserably failed, adding that good treatment of minorities had won the hearts of Indian people.

She said that Indian Prime Minister Modi’s extremist policies had also ruined its secular state status in the world, adding that Indian people had strongly rejected extremist ideology of Modi. “India was facing internal conflicts and confrontation due to which India was diverting the world’s attention by promoting disinformation and targeting the civilian population by unprovoked shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) and killing innocent people,” Dr Firdous said, adding that the Pak Army responded in an effective way to Indian aggression.

She said those who plundered the country were now posing as people’s representatives.

Referring to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s speech, she said that the Party only seems to making arrangements to remember Benazir Bhutto, whose death anniversary falls on Dec 27.

Democracy is not the name of power, saying that it is the name of public opinion, she added. “The Prime Minister is not in favour of the type of democracy where you worry about the well being of your own children and not that of the nation’s. “Your own conduct is undemocratic. You should apply democracy to your own province,” she suggested Bilawal.

Dr Firdous said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz has moved the court for removal of her name from the Exit Control List.

“During elections, you used to raise the slogan ‘Vote ko izzat do’ (give respect to vote). You claimed that you would stand by the people during their hardships. So why are you all fleeing the country one by one,” she asked.

“Imran Khan is the saviour of this country. He will enable the nation to stand on its own two feet,” she added.

Dr Firdous said that harmony among institutions is need of the hour.

Replying to a question, Dr Firdous Ashiq said that on the directions of the Prime Minister, the authorities concerned had been directed to ensure supply of gas to domestic consumers even at the cost of CNG stations.

Later, addressing a press conference in Sialkot on Sunday, she said that false claims were being made regarding hike in gas prices. “The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) is merely a regulator, which forwards its input to the government while keeping in view the people’s needs and problems.

“The Prime Minister is aware of the people’s problems and the government understands that citizens cannot afford costly gas. “We cannot act on the recommendations put forth by the Authority. We must come up with a realistic strategy so that we do not put additional burden on the nation,” she said.

She said that winter has gripped the country these day, which is why there has been an increase in gas consumption. “Keeping this in mind, there has been a 12 percent increase in gas pressure while overall use has increased by almost 2.5 percent compared with the corresponding period of the last year.”