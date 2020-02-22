Indian troops kill two youth in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district of the held valley, early morning today (Saturday).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the Indian troops martyred the youth at Naina Sangam in Bijbehara area of the district during a cordon and search operation.

The cordon and search operation was started late last night and continued till the last reports came in.