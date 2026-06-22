Nawal Saeed celebrates Argentina’s FIFA World Cup Journey in ultimate glam fashion

KARACHI – Pakistani actress and model Nawal Saeed is blending sports enthusiasm with effortless fashion as she celebrates the excitement surrounding the FIFA World Cup.

Known for her natural acting talent, graceful presence, and growing popularity in showbiz, the Jaan-e-Jahan actress turned heads with a stylish photoshoot dedicated to her favorite team, Argentina national football team. Embracing a trendy street-style aesthetic, Nawal stepped out in an Argentina-inspired sleeveless crop top paired with light-wash wide-leg jeans and crisp white sneakers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawal Saeed (@inawalsaeed)

Nawal proves that team spirit and style can go hand in hand. Her latest appearance is a reminder that sports-inspired fashion remains one of the season’s most effortless lifestyle trends, and she is wearing it with confidence and flair.

The look perfectly balanced sporty energy with contemporary fashion, creating a relaxed yet polished vibe. Her flowing hair, fresh makeup, and confident attitude added a touch of effortless glamour to the overall appearance.

The pics show her cheerful smiles to poised, camera-ready poses, which is combo of casual styling and sports fever. The actress also posed outside the Ramada, proudly displaying her support for Argentina as the team continues its World Cup campaign in the US. Through her official Instagram account, she shared her love for the sport and sent her best wishes to the reigning champions.