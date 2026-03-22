Levy on high-octane fuel for luxury cars hiked to Rs300 per litre

ISLAMABAD – On the directive of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the levy on high-octane fuel used in luxury vehicles has been increased from Rs100 to Rs300 per liter.

During a video link meeting, the prime minister instructed that the levy on high-octane fuel for expensive cars be raised to reduce the economic burden and ensure that the wealthier segment contributes a larger share. He noted that this move is expected to save the government billions of rupees monthly, which will be redirected as relief to the public.

He emphasized that these savings will be used for public relief and clarified that the measure ensures that the bulk of the country’s resource burden falls on the affluent class. The decision is projected to save the government approximately Rs9 billion per month.

It was also clarified during the meeting that fuel prices for regular vehicles will not increase, and the decision will have no impact on public transport or airline fares.

The meeting was attended by Federal Law and Justice Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik, and other senior officials.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had taken notice of the high-octane fuel issue and directed the relevant ministry to prepare a comprehensive plan.