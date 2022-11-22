PM Shehbaz visits Turkiye this week amid army chief's appointment

02:08 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
PM Shehbaz visits Turkiye this week amid army chief's appointment
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for Turkiye on a three-day official visit, starting from Thursday (November 24), it emerged on Tuesday.

The visit comes at a crucial time when the Shehbaz government was considering names for the appointment of highest position in Pakistan Army. As the present Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa is all set to retire on November 29, the government is expected to finalise a name for the top post this week.  

Reports said that the premier is going to visit Turkiye at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Besides holding several key bilateral and delegation level meetings, PM Shehbaz would inaugurate the frigate building with the cooperation of Pakistan-Turkish Navy.

The advance warship will be inaugurated jointly by the Pakistani premier and the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Shehbaz Sharif made his first visit to Istanbul as prime minister in May this year.

Pakistan seeks additional financial aid, not ... 09:28 AM | 9 Nov, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged the international community to extend additional financial ...

More From This Category
Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?
02:22 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
Fawad Chaudhry diagnosed with dengue fever
01:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
Ex-Deputy commissioner’s son guns down cop in ...
12:32 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
Pakistan Navy deploys PNS Tabuk for FIFA World ...
12:17 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
Peshawar High Court moved against screening of ...
11:15 AM | 22 Nov, 2022
Pakistan issues visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims to ...
10:52 AM | 22 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rapper Badshah thrills at ILT20 opening ceremony
03:48 PM | 22 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr