PM Shehbaz visits Turkiye this week amid army chief's appointment

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for Turkiye on a three-day official visit, starting from Thursday (November 24), it emerged on Tuesday.

The visit comes at a crucial time when the Shehbaz government was considering names for the appointment of highest position in Pakistan Army. As the present Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa is all set to retire on November 29, the government is expected to finalise a name for the top post this week.

Reports said that the premier is going to visit Turkiye at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Besides holding several key bilateral and delegation level meetings, PM Shehbaz would inaugurate the frigate building with the cooperation of Pakistan-Turkish Navy.

The advance warship will be inaugurated jointly by the Pakistani premier and the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Shehbaz Sharif made his first visit to Istanbul as prime minister in May this year.