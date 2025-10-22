FCCU hosts Climate Journalism Workshop 2025 in collaboration with OsloMet

LAHORE – Faculty of Humanities at Forman Christian College (A Chartered University), in collaboration with Oslo Metropolitan University (OsloMet), the Journalism & Media International Center (JMIC), and the MediaClimate Network, organized the Climate Journalism Workshop 2025 on Tuesday, bringing together journalists, academics, and students to explore the evolution of climate storytelling over the past decade.

Titled “Climate Narratives a Decade After Paris Agreement: Teaching, Training, and Telling Stories of Change,” the workshop focused on the changing landscape of climate communication at both national and global levels.

The event was moderated by Dr. Syed Muhammad Saqib Saleem, Associate Professor in the Department of Mass Communication at FCCU, who welcomed participants on behalf of the Faculty of Humanities, OsloMet, and the MediaClimate Network. Opening remarks were delivered by Dr. Altaf Khan, Dean of Humanities at FCCU, followed by reflections from Prof. Elisabeth Eide (OsloMet / MediaClimate Network), who joined virtually to highlight the global impact of MediaClimate’s academic collaboration.

The keynote address, delivered by Ahmad Rafay Alam, Environmental Lawyer and Policy Expert, analyzed the evolution of climate policy engagement and public discourse in Pakistan, under the theme “A Decade of Climate Narratives – What’s Changed Since the Paris Agreement?”

In the plenary session, Ms. Aisha Khan, CEO of the Civil Society Coalition for Climate Change (CSCCC) and the Mountain and Glacier Protection Organization (MGPO), emphasized gender equity and inclusive representation in climate reporting and policy communication.

The workshop featured a practical session led by Mr. Daud Khan on AI and Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) for Climate Storytelling, training participants to use advanced AI tools, data verification methods, and digital mapping for environmental reporting.

The afternoon panel, titled “Narratives of Hope: Reporting Local Climate Solutions,” was moderated by Dr. Shafiq Ahmad Kamboh (University of the Punjab). Panelists Mr. Fawad Ali (Environmental Journalist) and Dr. Huma Sadaf (In-charge, Climate Desk, PTV Punjab) highlighted the importance of constructive journalism and solution-oriented reporting at the local level.

Concluding the workshop, Dr. Altaf Khan expressed gratitude for the continued collaboration with OsloMet and the MediaClimate Network, noting its role in strengthening academic and professional capacities in climate communication.

Climate Journalism Workshop 2025 is part of an ongoing international initiative to build academic resources, foster student-led projects, and advance sustainable communication strategies through collaboration between FCCU, OsloMet, JMIC, and the MediaClimate Network.