Muthusamy’s superb knock puts South Africa in command of Rawalpindi Test

RAWALPINDI – At the end of Day 3 in the Rawalpindi Test, Pakistan stood at 94 for 4 in their second innings, leading South Africa by 23 runs.

Earlier, South Africa resumed on 185 for 4 and reached 404, taking a 71-run lead. Debutant spinner Asif Afridi impressed with a six-wicket haul, dismissing Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne, and Tristan Stubbs, while Nauman Ali claimed two wickets and Shaheen Afridi and Sajid Khan took one apiece.

The highlight for South Africa was Senuran Muthusamy’s unbeaten 89, supported by strong lower-order partnerships — a 71-run stand with Keshav Maharaj and a 98-run stand with Kagiso Rabada, who struck 71 with four sixes and four fours. Their tail added an impressive 194 runs for the last three wickets.

Pakistan’s second innings began poorly as Imam-ul-Haq (9), Abdullah Shafique (6), Shan Masood (0), and Saud Shakeel (11) fell early. However, Babar Azam (49)* and Mohammad Rizwan (16)* steadied the innings and will look to extend Pakistan’s lead on Day 4.