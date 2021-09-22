COAS Bajwa inaugurates state of the art 'Centre of Integrated Air Defence Battle Management'

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has emphasized the need for greater cooperation, integration and synchronisation to tackle complex and fluid future battle field challenges.

Inaugurating the state-of-the-art Centre of Integrated Air Defence Battle Management, COAS appreciated their professionalism and expressed complete satisfaction on their operational readiness.

Gen Bajwa also commended Pakistan Army Air Defence which has progressed phenomenally over the years and is ready to take on any misadventure by enemy in aerial frontiers of Pakistan.

Commander Army Air Defence Command, Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan briefed COAS regarding Air Defence battle management procedures and complete functioning of newly built Centre of Integrated Air Defence Battle Management.

Pakistan Army Air Defence is equipped with sophisticated, highly accurate and lethal long range weapon systems.

CIADBAM will provide an integrated environment for synchronised and effective articulation of Air Defence battle from top tier of command down to individual weapon system.

Simulator complex in the facility is capable of projecting various dynamic scenarios which can be configured and developed as per the latest intricacies and challenges of Air Defence Battle.

