Islamabad weather update today

Partly cloudy, and dry weather is likely to prevail in the twin cities of Islamabad, and Rawalpindi during the next 12 hours, Met Office said.

Islamabad Rain Update

Amid the cloudy weather, there are thin chances of showers in capital on Friday.

Islamabad Temperature Today

At noon, the mercury reached around 28°C. Humidity was recorded at around 64 percent in the city. Winds blew at 19km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 4 which is moderate, with visibility around 3km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 29, which is fair.

The air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals. However, sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.

Synoptic Situation

Low pressure area has weakened and is likely to move southwestward during the next 24 hours. A shallow westerly wave is likely to enter the upper parts of the country from tomorrow on Thursday, Met Office said.

PMD also predicted rain-wind/thundershower in Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, KP, and Azad Kashmir.