More Trouble for Ducky Bhai as court rejects Bail in Betting App Case

MULTAN – Judicial Magistrate Naeem rejected bail application of YouTuber Saad-ur-Rahman, aka Ducky Bhai, in Betting App case.

Ducky Bhai, who amassed millions of followers online, remains in jail on judicial remand. After his detention, his lawyer, Advocate Chaudhry Usman Ali, filed a post-arrest bail plea under Section 497 of the Criminal Procedure Code, claiming that the FIR registered against him is false, baseless, and intended to malign his reputation.

The bail application argued that at the time of promoting the apps, none had been declared illegal by the government, and the investigation has produced no evidence of forgery, fraud, spamming, or spoofing. The charges include under Sections 294-B and 420 of the Pakistan Penal Code are bailable and, that no financially affected complainant has come forward.

The lawyer added that Ducky Bhai has no prior criminal record, does not intend to flee the country, and is willing to provide a bail bond if granted.

NCCIA lodged case against Saad for promoting gambling and betting apps, including Binomo, 1xBet, Bet365, and B9 Game, on social media. The case, filed under sections of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act and Pakistan Penal Code, follows reports that users lost money after investing in these platforms.

Ducky Bhai previosuly avoided inquiries and was placed on the Provisional National Identification List. He was detained at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport while attempting to leave the country. His phone was seized, and preliminary investigations revealed evidence of misleading videos, unauthorized payments, and his role as a Binomo country manager without government approval.

The apps in question are not registered in Pakistan, and the FIR alleges they defrauded the public despite collecting millions of rupees.