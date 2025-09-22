Press Club President Ansari summoned by NCCIA over ‘campaign’ against Punjab Police officers

LAHORE – National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) issued formal notice to the President Lahore Press Club, Arshad Ansari, summoning him for an investigation related to his statements about senior Punjab police officials.

The notice required Ansari to appear at the NCCIA office today on September 22, 2025 in a complaint filed by Aziz Ullah Khan, which alleges that Arshad Ansari is involved in a “highly malicious and defamatory campaign” against the complainant and senior police officials.

NCCIA is probing the matter under the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act 2016 (amended 2025), specifically citing sections 20, 24, and 26-A, related to offenses against dignity of a person, cyberstalking, and cyberbullying. The notice warns that failure to appear could result in criminal proceedings under the Pakistan Penal Code.

وزیر قانون اعظم نذیر تارڑ نے بغیر بحث کے پارلیمنٹ سے پیکا ترمیمی ایکٹ منظورکرا کر کہا اس قانون سے صحافیوں کو کوئی خطرہ نہیں اس قانون کے تحت لاہور پریس کلب کے صدر ارشد انصاری کو نوٹس جاری کر دیا گیاجس پرتمام صحافتی و وکلا تنظیمیں آج صبح 11بجے لاہور ہائیکورٹ میں پریس کانفرنس کرینگی pic.twitter.com/2zYzlFwlv2 — Hamid Mir حامد میر (@HamidMirPAK) September 21, 2025

Arshad Ansari, a known figure in the journalism community, was re-elected president of Lahore Press Club in December 2024. He has been a vocal critic of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), which journalists and civil rights organizations frequently criticized as a tool to suppress free speech.

Federation of Journalists (PFUJ) previously condemned similar cases against journalists and called for the repeal of the law. The action against Ansari is the latest in a series of cases filed under the amended cybercrime laws.