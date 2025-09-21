Fia Officer Clears Air After Reports Of Removal From Betting App Probe Against Social Media Stars

ISLAMABAD – FIA officer Sarfraz Chaudhry has been transferred to Islamabad amid crackdown on major YouTubers, including Ducky Bhai in Betting Apps promotion case.

Contrary to rumors of his suspension, Chaudhry clarified that he remains an active officer and has applied for six months’ leave after the transfer.

The officer previously serving as Additional Director of the National Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in Lahore, confirmed that a new officer has taken over his responsibilities in the case. Addressing the suspension claims, he said, “I was not suspended, and I will continue the fight against crime and complete the mission I started.”

The officer recently comes under media scrutiny for taking action against influencers promoting gambling apps, with reports suggesting notices were to be issued to TikTok star Jannat Mirza and model Mathira.

Some speculation also linked him to questioning over complaints filed by journalists against certain police officials.

YouTuber Saadur Rehman, commonly known as Ducky Bhai, remains in custody as NCCIA continues its investigation into his promotion of gambling platforms such as Binomo, 1xBet, Bet365, and B9 Game.

The case falls under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, and sections of the Pakistan Penal Code related to fraud, cheating, spamming, and electronic forgery. Rehman’s lawyer has argued that detention is unnecessary, citing the absence of proven user losses.