iPhones, Samsung, Pixel Phones to get Cheaper in Pakistan as FBR cuts PTA Taxes

KARACHI – Alot of Pakistanis use high-end used flagship smartphones like Apple iPhones, Samsung anmd Pixel devices and, these devices attract alot of taxes, but phone prices in Pakistan are expected to come down as Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) reduced customs valuation rates on imported used smartphones, directly impacting PTA registration taxes and overall device costs.

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) made changes to customs valuation rates on imported used mobile phones, bringing long-awaited relief to consumers and importers struggling with high PTA registration costs.

DG Customs Valuation issued updated rulings, Valuation Ruling No. 2035/2026 in January 2026, covering multiple models from major global brands including Apple, Samsung, Google Pixel, and OnePlus. Valuation Ruling No. 2076/2026 extended the revised valuation framework across all conditions of used mobile devices.

After new changes, the assessed import values of used smartphones have been slashed. Apple iPhones, which were previously valued much higher, now fall in the range of approximately $95 to $295 depending on model and condition. Samsung devices have also seen steep reductions, with new valuations ranging between $40 and $255.

PTA registration of an iPhone 15 Pro Max via CNIC will now cost around Rs50,604, marking major drop compared to earlier tax burdens. Similar reductions are being applied to devices from Samsung, Google Pixel, and OnePlus, easing entry costs for a wide range of smartphones.

The revised valuations came into effect from January 16, 2026, and are expected to lower cost of imported used and refurbished phones in Pakistan. Market experts believe this move will likely fuel a surge in demand for second-hand smartphones as affordability improves.

These changes apply specifically to commercially imported used mobile phones without original packaging, targeting formal import channels.

With much-awaited revision, Pakistani authorities appear to push toward a more affordable and regulated smartphone market ahead of full 5G rollout.