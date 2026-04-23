Punjab increases domicile fee to Rs550 from Rs200

LAHORE – The Punjab cabinet has approved a significant 175 percent increase in domicile certificate fees as it has announced a shift to a fully digital issuance system.

Under the new arrangement, the total fee rises from Rs200 to Rs550, comprising Rs200 as the base fee, Rs300 for the affidavit, and Rs50 as a service charge.

Of the total, Rs500 will be directed to the government treasury, while the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) will receive Rs50 for system services.

The upgraded system enables citizens to submit applications online, make payments through e-Pay Punjab, and receive their certificates at home via courier.

An automated domicile management platform has been implemented to handle digital verification and data management, reducing the processing time to just 2-3 days.

Additional charges include Rs60 for courier delivery, Rs40 for security paper, and Rs50 for data hosting, SMS, and system maintenance. PITB estimates the average processing cost per application at Rs27.55, with annual maintenance costs running into millions.