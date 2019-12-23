AIOU issues admission schedule for Spring 2020
Web Desk
07:17 PM | 23 Dec, 2019
AIOU issues admission schedule for Spring 2020
Share

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has issued admission schedule for the Semester Spring, 2020.

As per new policy, the admissions will be offered in two phases.

The first phase admission will commence from January 15 while the 2nd phase admissions will begin on March 1, 2020 all over the country.

Academic programmes of the first stage of admissions including Matric, FA, MS/ MPh, PhD and BS (face-to-face).

The applications for admissions of Matric, FA programmes will be received till February 20, while admission forms for the MS/M.Phil/PhD/BS (face-to-face) will be received till February 14.

The admissions of BA/BS/B.Ed/MA and M.Sc programmes will begin from March 1 and would be continued till April 15.

Prospectus sale points will be set up at the university's main campus, regional and coordinating offices throughout the country.

More From This Category
COAS Bajwa visits Quaid's mausoleum on birth ...
07:25 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
Govt seeks media help to highlight its ...
07:11 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
Last solar eclipse of 2019 to occur on Thursday
06:29 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
“Beginning of End,” Pakistan’s military ...
05:33 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
Pakistan, China to hold joint Arabian Sea ...
05:12 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
PM Imran Khan to lay foundation stone of Jalalpur ...
04:31 PM | 25 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan wins audience's heart at Packages Shopping Mall
03:29 PM | 24 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr