AIOU issues admission schedule for Spring 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has issued admission schedule for the Semester Spring, 2020.
As per new policy, the admissions will be offered in two phases.
The first phase admission will commence from January 15 while the 2nd phase admissions will begin on March 1, 2020 all over the country.
Academic programmes of the first stage of admissions including Matric, FA, MS/ MPh, PhD and BS (face-to-face).
The applications for admissions of Matric, FA programmes will be received till February 20, while admission forms for the MS/M.Phil/PhD/BS (face-to-face) will be received till February 14.
The admissions of BA/BS/B.Ed/MA and M.Sc programmes will begin from March 1 and would be continued till April 15.
Prospectus sale points will be set up at the university's main campus, regional and coordinating offices throughout the country.
- COAS Bajwa visits Quaid's mausoleum on birth anniversary07:25 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- Govt seeks media help to highlight its achievements07:11 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
-
- “Beginning of End,” Pakistan’s military spokesman on new wave ...05:33 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan, China to hold joint Arabian Sea exercises in January 202005:12 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- Jibran Nasir and Mansha Pasha's engagement video irks Twitterati03:16 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Moin Akhtar being remembered on his 69th birth anniversary02:22 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Sarwat Gilani will play a Christian woman in a new horror web series01:40 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019