PM Imran to visit Karachi on Dec 27 to review law & order situation, development projects
11:10 AM | 23 Dec, 2019
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a one-day visit to Karachi on December 27.
During the visit, the prime minister will review the city’s issues and urban development projects and will hold an important meeting at Governor House.
The premier will be given a detailed briefing on law and order situation in the city.
Prime Minister Imran Khan will also hold meetings with party leaders and discuss matters regarding the party’s reorganization.
