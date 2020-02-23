AIOU exams to begin on March 2
09:21 AM | 23 Feb, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Allama Iqal Open University (AIOU) has announced that the exams of Matric, FA and teaching programs for autumn semester 2019 would be held from March 2.
The date sheet for exams has been placed on the University’s official website. The Roll-No Slips and Date-Sheet of the exams have also been posted to the enrolled students on their postal address.
Over 850 exam centres were being set up at the nearest residence or work places of the students, in order to facilitate them in the examination’s process.
