ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made strong decision against government spending by ordering an immediate and complete ban on the use of high-octane fuel in all official vehicles as the oil-dependent country goes into austerity amid crisis in Middle East.

The directive applies across the board, covering ministries, divisions, departments, authorities, and all subordinate institutions, leaving no room for exceptions. PM made it clear, sayingt not a single rupee of public money should be spent on premium fuel. In rare cases where high-octane use is unavoidable, officials will have to pay out of their own pockets, or face consequences.

This dramatic decision comes on the heels of a massive increase in the petroleum levy on high-octane fuel. Sharif lef government also raised levy by a staggering Rs200 per litre, pushing it from Rs105.35 to Rs305.37. The impact has been immediate and severe, with the retail price skyrocketing to an eye-watering Rs534 per litre.

Officials say the move is aimed squarely at curbing elite privileges, as high-octane fuel is typically used in luxury vehicles. Despite the sharp hike, levies on petrol and high-speed diesel have been left untouched, highlighting a targeted approach toward cutting excess at the top rather than burdening the general public.

Authorities also warned that strict action will be taken against anyone violating the new policy, signaling zero tolerance for misuse of state resources. The message from the top is unmistakable: the era of lavish government spending on premium fuel is over.