COAS Bajwa witnesses final match between Pakistan, UK Army women hockey teams
Associated Press of Pakistan
10:10 PM | 23 Nov, 2019
RAWALPINDI - Final match between Pakistan and visiting UK Army women hockey teams was played at Army Hockey Stadium here on Saturday where, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was chief guest. 

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the UK Army women hockey team won the match.

Acting UK High Commissioner was present to witness the bout.

Meanwhile, the COAS met players of Army teams who won the recently held national games at Peshawar.

Pakistan Army teams had clinched 7,909 points with 150 Gold, 134 Silver and 96 Bronze medals.

