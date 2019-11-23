COAS Bajwa witnesses final match between Pakistan, UK Army women hockey teams
10:10 PM | 23 Nov, 2019
Share
RAWALPINDI - Final match between Pakistan and visiting UK Army women hockey teams was played at Army Hockey Stadium here on Saturday where, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was chief guest.
According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the UK Army women hockey team won the match.
Acting UK High Commissioner was present to witness the bout.
Meanwhile, the COAS met players of Army teams who won the recently held national games at Peshawar.
Pakistan Army teams had clinched 7,909 points with 150 Gold, 134 Silver and 96 Bronze medals.
- Realm 5s with 48MP quad camera, 5000 mAH battery to be launched on ...11:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- FO blasts India's false claims about persecution of minorities in ...10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ECL08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Watch Pakistani billionaire’s luxury yacht smashes into bridge in ...08:11 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
-
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line02:49 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The Decade’01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019