Karachi Roads closed to Heavy Traffic in THESE hours; full details here

KARACHI – Pakistan’s largest city Karachi witnessed traffic chaos and major dumper accidents, and now city administration banned entry of dumpers and heavy vehicles into the city under Section 144.

The directive, issued by Commissioner Hassan Akbar Naqvi, will be enforced for two months, running daily from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm. The measure comes as metropolis struggles with rising traffic congestion and accidents caused by heavy trucks, especially in key areas.

Authorities say ban is part of a broader plan to control traffic flow and enhance road safety for Karachi’s residents. To ensure that essential goods continue to reach their destinations, alternative routes have been designated.

Heavy vehicles entering from the Super Highway will be redirected to the New Karachi Industrial Area. Trucks coming from the National Highway will follow the paths through Godam Chowrangi, Younis Chowrangi, Dawood Chowrangi, and Jam Sadiq Bridge.

Large vehicles are allowed to use the Northern Bypass, passing through Pracha Chowk, Sims Chowrangi, Gulbai, and Mauripur, to reach Karachi Port safely. Traffic from Link Road Kathore is permitted to move toward the National Highway and Sassi Toll Plaza.

Transporters have been strongly urged to comply with the new routes or face legal action. The Karachi administration emphasized that the initiative aims to streamline city traffic, reduce accidents, and safeguard commuters on heavily congested roads.