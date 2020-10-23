FATF meeting announces its verdict in Pakistan's case today 
ISLAMABAD - The plenary of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will decide Pakistan’s fate whether to remove it from the grey list or keep the country list for another extended period today (Friday) in Paris.

The verdict of the case will be announced at 4 pm Pakistan Standard Time, (PST).

According to media details, the FATF plenary has already commenced its three-day deliberations and will discuss Pakistan’s case on the last day of the meeting today Friday.

The plenary was earlier scheduled in June but got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the FATF plenary granted Pakistan a grace period of four months to complete its 27-tasks against money-laundering and terror financing (ML&TF) after Pakistan was compliant on 14 action points In February 2020.

In June 2018, the international watchdog placed Pakistan on the grey list by raising objections over its compliance obligation on 40 recommendations.

