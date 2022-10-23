PM Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia on official visit tomorrow
11:00 PM | 23 Oct, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for Saudi Arabia on a two-day official visit tomorrow (Monday).
The premier is visiting the kingdom at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.
Besides holding meetings with Saudi leadership, PM Shehbaz will also attend an investment conference in Riyadh.
Reports said that the Saudi crown prince is expected to visit Pakistan next month.
