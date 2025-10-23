South Africa thump Pakistan by eight wickets to level Test series

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan’s batting lineup crumbled under pressure, leaving South Africa with a mere target of 68 runs to chase on the fourth day of the second Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today (Thursday).

The collapse began early in the day, with Pakistan’s key batsmen falling one after another during the first session.

The day’s play started with Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam, departing for 50 runs, followed by Salman Ali Agha (28), and Sajjid Khan (13), all dismissed cheaply. Noman Ali and Shaheen Afridi failed to score, both being dismissed for ducks, while Asif Afridi remained not out at zero.

Pakistan, having resumed their second innings with a 71-run deficit, hoped for a comeback. However, their four top-order batsmen—Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique, and Saud Shakeel—could only manage 9, 0, 6, and 11 runs, respectively. This left Pakistan in deep trouble, unable to capitalize on their first-innings score of 333 runs.

South Africa, on the other hand, made the most of their first-innings lead of 71, thanks to some solid lower-order batting. Keshav Maharaj and Senuran Muthuswamy stitched together a partnership of 71 runs, while Muthuswamy and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada added a further 98 runs. The partnership between Muthuswamy and Marco Jansen provided an additional 25 runs, and Tristan Stubbs and Tony de Zorzi added another 113 runs, further bolstering the visitors’ position. With their last three wickets contributing 194 runs, South Africa gained a commanding lead.

In reply, Pakistan’s bowlers fought valiantly, with Asif Afridi claiming six wickets, while Noman Ali took two and Shaheen Afridi and Sajjid Khan each bagged one. However, Pakistan’s batting failure left them with only a slender 68-run target for South Africa.