Pakistan pulls out of Junior Hockey World Cup in India citing security concerns

ISLAMABAD – The government of Pakistan has decided not to send the national junior hockey team to India for participation in the upcoming Junior Hockey World Cup, and the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has been officially informed of the decision.

According to reports, the decision was made during a high-level consultative meeting, after which the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) communicated the government’s stance to the FIH.

Authorities stated that the decision was taken due to security concerns for Pakistani players in India.

The Junior Hockey World Cup is scheduled to begin on November 28 in India. Pakistan was placed in Pool B, along with host nation India, Chile, and Switzerland. The team was set to play its first match against Switzerland on November 28.

Pakistan and India were scheduled to face each other on November 29 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai, while Pakistan’s third match against Chile was set for December 2.

This year’s Junior Hockey World Cup marks the first time 24 teams will be participating in the tournament.