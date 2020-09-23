Pakistan Army joins national polio, tree plantation campaigns
09:37 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
Pakistan Army joins national polio, tree plantation campaigns
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa planted a tree as part of Sarsabz-o-Shadab Pakistan and also attended a ceremony of polio free Pakistan. 

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), 29 million trees planted from 2018 onwards and 5 million trees being planted in the running monsoons by Pakistan Army formation as part of the campaign.

FWO as part of “Green Motorways Initiative” is planting around one million saplings astride its motorways in the next two and half years. 

The Initiative encompasses planting and nurturing 600,000 plants along Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M-2), 180,000 plants along Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway (M-9), 120,000 plants along Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (M-11) and over 100,000 plants astride Swat Motorway.

