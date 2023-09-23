Islamabad weather update

Cloudy weather is likely to prevail in the twin cities of Islamabad, and Rawalpindi during the next 12 hours, Met Office said.

Islamabad Rain Update

Amid the cloudy weather, PMD said there are chances of rain-wind/thundershower in Islamabad. Isolated heavy falls/hailstorm are also likely during the forecast period.

thin chances of showers in capital.

Islamabad Temperature Today

The mercury was recorded at 27 at 10am and it can touch 34°C during peak hours. Humidity was recorded at around 84 percent in the city. Winds blew at 4km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 4 which is moderate, with visibility around 5km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 23, which is fair.

The air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals. However, sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.

Synoptic Situation

Met Office said moderate to heavy falls may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Lahore, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi which can trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra & Abbottabad.

A westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country. Monsoon currents from Arabian sea are also penetrating in upper and central parts of the country.

Isolated heavy falls/Hailstorm are also likely in Northeast Punjab and Potohar region during the forecast period.