Islamabad weather update

Cloudy weather is likely to prevail in the twin cities of Islamabad, and Rawalpindi during the next 12 hours, Met Office said.
Amid the cloudy weather, PMD said there are chances of rain-wind/thundershower in Islamabad. Isolated heavy falls/hailstorm are also likely during the forecast period.
thin chances of showers in capital.
The mercury was recorded at 27 at 10am and it can touch 34°C during peak hours. Humidity was recorded at around 84 percent in the city. Winds blew at 4km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 4 which is moderate, with visibility around 5km.
The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 23, which is fair.
The air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals. However, sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.
Synoptic Situation
Met Office said moderate to heavy falls may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Lahore, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi which can trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra & Abbottabad.
A westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country. Monsoon currents from Arabian sea are also penetrating in upper and central parts of the country.
Isolated heavy falls/Hailstorm are also likely in Northeast Punjab and Potohar region during the forecast period.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 23, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|317
|320
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372.5
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.5
|82.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.55
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|781.13
|789.13
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.22
|40.62
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.35
|42.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|951.03
|960.03
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.23
|176.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.72
|770.72
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.12
|327.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.31
|8.46
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,800 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,020.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,068 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs198,365.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Karachi
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Quetta
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Attock
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Multan
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.