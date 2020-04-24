CM Sindh announces lockdown on Friday & SOP for Taravih prayer
10:54 AM | 24 Apr, 2020
CM Sindh announces lockdown on Friday & SOP for Taravih prayer
KARACHI –Sindh province, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has announced that Taravih prayers in mosque will be restricted to 3-5 persons across Sindh province during the holy month of Ramazan.

In a video message on Thursday night Murad Ali Shah also requested other persons to offer prayers and Taravih prayers at home and said that in consultation with medical professionals, we have taken the difficult decision to follow previous SOP for Friday prayers (3 to 5 people).

CM Sindh said that mosques across the province will remain open and Taraweeh prayers will be offered as usual but only the staff will be allowed to participate.

He said that this decision in no way contradicts the decision taken by the federal government, and has been taken in consultation with President Arif Alvi. A clarification to that effect has also been tweeted by the President himself.

It is feared that the coronavirus pandemic will spread massively if large gathering are not avoided.

