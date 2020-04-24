No effort to be spared for sovereignty of Pakistan, says PM
Web Desk
11:55 AM | 24 Apr, 2020
No effort to be spared for sovereignty of Pakistan, says PM
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday emphasized that no effort would be spared for security, integrity and sovereignty of the country. 

The prime minister stated this during his visit to Headquarters of Inter Services Intelligence (ISI). The prime minister was accompanied by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, federal ministers and advisors.

The prime minister appreciated the sacrifices and contributions of Inter Services Intelligence being a superior State intelligence agency.

The prime minister was received by Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid, Director General Inter Services Intelligence. A comprehensive briefing covering entire spectrum of internal and external challenges was given to the prime minister including impact of COVID-19.

