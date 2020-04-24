No effort to be spared for sovereignty of Pakistan, says PM
Share
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday emphasized that no effort would be spared for security, integrity and sovereignty of the country.
The prime minister stated this during his visit to Headquarters of Inter Services Intelligence (ISI). The prime minister was accompanied by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, federal ministers and advisors.
The prime minister appreciated the sacrifices and contributions of Inter Services Intelligence being a superior State intelligence agency.
The prime minister was received by Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid, Director General Inter Services Intelligence. A comprehensive briefing covering entire spectrum of internal and external challenges was given to the prime minister including impact of COVID-19.
- 12 new COVID-19 cases registered in China in 24 Hours11:32 AM | 25 Apr, 2020
- Indian troops kill three more youth in IOK, toll rises to 9 since ...11:01 AM | 25 Apr, 2020
- Former Test Cricketer tests negative for COVID-1910:24 AM | 25 Apr, 2020
- Govt launches online Pakistani Diaspora Health Initiative ...10:02 AM | 25 Apr, 2020
- President Alvi, PM Imran urge nation to demonstrate selflessness in ...09:34 AM | 25 Apr, 2020
- Jameela Jamil urges women to speak up against injustice in an ...05:25 PM | 24 Apr, 2020
- Pakistani celebrities warn against C0VID-19 impacts through short ...05:02 PM | 24 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan Mubarak: Celebrities wish love and goodness to everyone03:52 PM | 24 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020
- Seven food items that boost and improve your immune system01:26 PM | 10 Apr, 2020