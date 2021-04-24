FM Qureshi dismisses ‘back-door’ talks with India

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday dismissed the speculations of any back door talks with India.

Speaking with a Turkish news outlet, Qureshi said we are not having any talks with India at the moment. UAE is not facilitating any talks, he added.

Adding that the United Arab Emirates had good relations with both South Asian nuclear states, but there were no such talks. He, however, added that Pakistan never shied away from peace talks but it was India, which had been shying away.

Qureshi, while referring the statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan, mentioned that if India would take one step forward, we would take two.

India would have to void its August 5, 2019, unilateral action in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which deprived the Kashmiris of their fundamental rights. How talks can be held in such an environment?” FM questioned. Even some secular segments in India were saying that the policy of the Indian government for Kashmir had failed to achieve the objectives, he further added.

Earlier on April 18, it was reported that the foreign ministers of both countries made crossover visits to the UAE after it was revealed the Emirates has been mediating between the arch rivals.