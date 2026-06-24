PKLI sets world record with largest 10-way living donor liver transplant

LAHORE – The Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) has achieved a historic milestone in medicine by successfully completing 10 liver transplants within a 24-hour period.

For the first time in Pakistan, the world’s largest 10-way living donor liver transplant swap chain was successfully carried out. The programme involved 20 major surgeries in a single day, including operations on 10 donors and 10 recipients.

According to the institute, incompatibility between donors and recipients was transformed into a life-saving opportunity through an advanced medical strategy. The achievement has set a new global benchmark in the field of liver transplantation.

Patients from Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received life-saving transplants under the landmark programme conducted at PKLI.

The institute stated that this is the largest living donor liver transplant swap programme ever performed worldwide, bringing international recognition to Pakistan’s healthcare sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Faisal Dar congratulated the medical team and the nation, calling the achievement a historic honour for both Pakistan and humanity. He also proposed the establishment of a nationwide liver transplant swap programme.