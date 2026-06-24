Trump criticises Senate war powers vote, vows to continue pressure on Iran

US President Donald Trump has strongly criticised a Senate vote related to the War Powers Act, arguing that the move undermined his administration’s efforts in dealing with Iran.

In a statement posted on social media, Trump said the vote was poorly timed and sent the wrong message to Tehran at a moment when, according to him, Iran was under significant pressure and prepared to make major concessions.

He claimed that the Senate’s action had complicated his administration’s position and vowed to achieve his objectives “one way or the other.”

Trump also criticised four Republican senators who joined Democrats in supporting the measure, describing them as “losers” and accusing the vote of making his job more difficult.

The development came after the US Congress took the unusual step of urging the president to halt ongoing military operations against Iran or seek congressional approval before taking further action.

According to reports, the resolution passed the Republican-controlled Senate by a vote of 50 to 48, with several Republican lawmakers siding with Democrats. The House of Representatives had previously approved a similar measure.

Although the resolution is not legally binding and will not be sent to the president for approval, political observers view it as a signal of growing divisions within Congress over the administration’s Iran policy.

The vote comes as tensions involving Iran continue into a fifth month, with debate continuing in Washington over both military strategy and prospects for a peace agreement. Several Republican lawmakers have also expressed concerns about a recent peace proposal involving Iran.