Pakistan’s Power, Banking and Defence systems under new Cyber Threat, CERT warns

ISLAMABAD – National Computer Emergency Response Team alerted that the next major attack on Pakistan may come through hidden vulnerabilities in supply chains, quietly embedded in hardware deliveries or software updates. From banking networks to defence systems, even a small lapse could open the door to large-scale disruption, prompting authorities to push for stricter inspections, zero-trust security, and constant vigilance.

In latest advisory, CERT warned that even the smallest oversight during the delivery of hardware or software could snowball into catastrophic system failures amid growing global threat landscape, where state-backed cyber espionage is no longer limited to digital networks but is increasingly penetrating manufacturing lines and logistics channels.

The agency said all equipment must undergo strict inspection, as even trusted supply routes could be compromised. Similarly, unverified software updates were flagged as a major danger, with the potential to introduce hidden backdoors capable of silently undermining national digital infrastructure over time.

CERT further raised serious concerns about vendors with unclear ownership structures, describing them as high-risk entry points for cyber threats. Institutions have been urged to enforce strict transparency and conduct deep due diligence before engaging suppliers. The advisory further highlighted the dangers of relying on a single vendor, warning that a breach in one supplier could ripple across entire sectors—crippling services such as electricity distribution or financial operations.

To counter these risks, organisations have been instructed to deploy tamper-proof safeguards and tracking systems for transporting sensitive equipment. At the same time, they must remain vigilant on the digital front by immediately reporting any suspicious network activity or unusual software behaviour to authorities.

A major shift in security approach has also been mandated, with CERT calling for the implementation of a zero-trust model, where no device or system is automatically trusted, and every connection must be verified before access is granted.

Earlier this month, multiple Pakistani television channels, websites, and mobile applications were hit in coordinated attacks. One of the most significant disruptions targeted the state-owned Pak-Sat satellite, leading to widespread transmission issues.