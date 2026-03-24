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Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 24 March 2026

By News Desk
9:12 am | Mar 24, 2026
Currency Rates In Pakistan 25 Sep 2024 Exchange Rate Of Us Dollar Euro Pound Riyal Dirham

KARACHI – The latest foreign exchange rates show stability among major global currencies against Pakistani Rupee, with key currencies such as the US Dollar, Euro, and British Pound maintaining strong positions in the market.

US Dollar is trading at buying rate of 279.25 and selling rate of 280.30, showing continued demand in local economy. Euro stands at 319.98 (buying) and 324.05 (selling), while UK Pound remains highest among the major currencies at 370.36 for buying and 374.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal, are also showing steady trends, with Dirham priced at 75.55 (buying) and 76.90 (selling), and Riyal at 73.80 (buying) and 74.75 (selling). These currencies remain closely aligned due to their peg to greenback.

Other international currencies such as the Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar, and Singapore Dollar continue to trade within expected ranges, indicating no major volatility in the broader forex market.

Higher-value Gulf currencies like the Kuwaiti Dinar and Omani Riyal continue to dominate the list in terms of exchange value, while Asian currencies such as the Japanese Yen and Indian Rupee remain comparatively lower.

 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.25 280.30
Euro EUR 319.98 324.05
UK Pound Sterling GBP 370.36 374.25
UAE Dirham AED 75.55 76.90
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.75
Australian Dollar AUD 194.97 198.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.80 741.80
Canadian Dollar CAD 200.01 205.15
China Yuan CNY 36.60 37.65
Danish Krone DKK 43.32 43.72
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.90 35.90
Indian Rupee INR 2.15 2.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.73 1.82
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 886.55 896.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.30 66.50
New Zealand Dollar NZD 160.71 165.25
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
Omani Riyal OMR 716.00 726.10
Qatari Riyal QAR 73.19 74.35
Singapore Dollar SGD 213.84 218.25
Swedish Krona SEK 30.15 30.45
Swiss Franc CHF 355.00 358.85
Thai Baht THB 8.10 8.25
 
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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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